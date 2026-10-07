Ola, Uber banned in Chandigarh. Drivers have a workaround. So do cops

The crackdown has so far resulted in action against 915 vehicles in Chandigarh, making it the authorities’ biggest drive yet against unauthorised app-based transport services.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki, Sukhbir Siwach
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Oct 7, 2026 12:37 PM IST
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The ride may be banned, but getting one is still surprisingly easy. In Chandigarh, drivers of app-based taxis and bike taxis linked to Uber, Ola, inDrive, and Rapido are finding new ways to stay on the road — and the police are finding new ways to catch them.

From switching phones to airplane mode to cancelling bookings just before the ride begins, drivers are adopting tactics to evade enforcement, while Chandigarh Police are booking rides themselves on banned platforms to catch them in the act.

The cat-and-mouse game has so far resulted in action against 915 vehicles — 812 challaned and 103 impounded — in what authorities describe as their biggest crackdown yet on unauthorised app-based transport services.

Modus operandi

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The drivers allegedly put their phones on airplane mode, ask passengers to pay the amount shown, cancel the ride just before starting, and go offline while plying routes where police are not normally deployed.

Drivers also allegedly ask passengers to tell the police they found the cab parked and hired it directly. When the police catch the driver, he quickly puts his phone on airplane mode.

Also Read | App-based rides hit in Chandigarh as Uber, Rapido licences suspended for 6 months

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police book cabs through the banned apps themselves to catch drivers red-handed. After stopping a vehicle, they check the driver’s phone and apps to establish whether the cab is being operated through a banned platform.

More bikes than cabs

According to State Transport Authority (STA) data, bike taxis accounted for the bulk of the violations, with nearly 70 per cent of all vehicles found operating in Chandigarh, underlining the scale of their continued operation in the city.

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Data shows as many as 569 bike taxis were challaned and 67 impounded, taking the number to 636. Among the 208 taxis, 194 were challaned and 14 impounded.

“Despite the ban, app-based two-wheeler services and taxis both have a significant presence on city roads,” a STA senior officer told The Indian Express.

The Chandigarh Administration had also written to the Centre seeking a GPS-based mechanism to restrict the operation of the suspended aggregator apps within Chandigarh.

The move was proposed as the apps remain accessible despite suspension of their licences, allowing drivers to continue accepting bookings.

The ban

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Earlier this month, Chandigarh Administration suspended the licences of Uber and Rapido for six months.

STA said the two companies had failed to comply with mandatory requirements covering driver insurance and training, fares, vehicle eligibility, safety and other operational norms, despite being given several opportunities to meet the conditions.

Also Read | ‘Don’t book Ola rides,’ Chandigarh administration tells cab users

The action followed the Union Territory administration’s earlier suspension of Ola and inDrive over alleged violations related to driver welfare and training.

However, the ban has made commuting difficult for passengers, with fewer options and, at times, higher fares due to reduced competition. Although the Bharat Taxi app is an alternative, many commuters still don’t know about it, leaving them struggling to find affordable rides.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

Sukhbir Siwach
Sukhbir Siwach
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Sukhbir Siwach's extensive and in-depth coverage of farmer agitation against three farm laws during 2020-21 drew widespread attention. ... Read More

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