Ola, Uber banned in Chandigarh. Drivers have a workaround. So do cops

Earlier this month, Chandigarh Administration suspended the licences of Uber and Rapido for six months. (Representative Image/File Photo)

The ride may be banned, but getting one is still surprisingly easy. In Chandigarh, drivers of app-based taxis and bike taxis linked to Uber, Ola, inDrive, and Rapido are finding new ways to stay on the road — and the police are finding new ways to catch them.

From switching phones to airplane mode to cancelling bookings just before the ride begins, drivers are adopting tactics to evade enforcement, while Chandigarh Police are booking rides themselves on banned platforms to catch them in the act.

The cat-and-mouse game has so far resulted in action against 915 vehicles — 812 challaned and 103 impounded — in what authorities describe as their biggest crackdown yet on unauthorised app-based transport services.