Chandigarh: Big Bazaar penalised again for charging for carry bag, to pay Rs 34,500 to 3 residents

Less than a week after the Consumer Forum of Chandigarh penalised Big Bazaar store for charging Rs 18 for carry bags from two customers, in three more judgments against the store, it was directed to pay Rs 34,500 to three city residents for the similar offence.

Sarita Kumari, Bharat Dawar and Gurpreet Singh of Chandigarh, alleged that they purchased certain articles from Big Bazaar store of Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh on March 4, March 20 and April 2 respectively, and when they took the articles to the billing counter for making necessary payment, the cashier at the counter told them that for carrying the articles purchased, they will be charged Rs 18 for a cloth bag in order to carry the articles.

The complainants resisted the same on the ground that it was not mentioned that the store would charge for a carry bag. The complainants filed three different formal complaints against the Big Bazaar at the Forum.

The Big Bazaar in reply submitted that the amount was rightly charged as the same was displayed in the store, while the complainants had consented to be given a carry bag for an additional charge. Only after the same was conveyed to the cashier, the cashier added the price of the bag to the total amount.

Big Bazaar said that it is not selling carry bags commercially and is only reimbursing itself for a part of the price incurred by it in procuring the carry bags. The store stated that the cost price of the cloth bag provided by it is in fact higher than the price of Rs 18 that it charges for the same from the consumers.

The forum held “…it would have been very odd and inconvenient for complainant to carry the new articles in hand throughout without a carry bag. In this backdrop, charges of such things (cloth bags) cannot be separately foisted upon the consumers and would amount to overcharging…”

“the Opposite Party (Big Bazaar) has several stores across the country and in the above said manner, made lot of money, thus, the act of Opposite Party certainly amounts to deficiency in service”, read the forum judgment.