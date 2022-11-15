scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Chandigarh biannual waterfowl census: 381 waterfowl spotted at Sukhna, many common migratory birds missing

The species that were spotted this year so far included common pochards, great cormorants, bar-headed goose, among others.

A few migratory birds at Siswan Dam. (Source: Chandigarh Bird Club)

The biannual waterfowl Census in Inter State Chandigarh Region reported a slightly higher count this year — 381 birds compared to last year’s 299 — at Sukhna Lake, though bird watchers were left slightly disappointed by the absence of many common migrant ones at the Sukhna Lake.

As per details, at least five teams of birders spotted a total of 12,000 waterfowl of various species during the survey. The birders, all members of Chandigarh Bird Club, covered all the major water bodies of the city like Sukhna Lake, Siswan Dam, Ghaggar Dam, Motte Majra water body, and Jayanti Dam. A total of 49 waterfowl species were spotted at these sites. The waterfowl census is held in November-December every year to check the early stage of the migratory waterfowl in Inter State Chandigarh Region — which covers all major water bodies in the Tricity.

“All the waterbodies in the Tricity have their own significance for migratory waterfowl birds. Our main focus and concern, however, is tied with Sukhna Lake, which once used to attract thousands of migratory birds. If we compare the number of waterfowl we spotted this time with that of last year, the number has slightly gone up. Till 2017, we usually saw common pochards, an early migratory bird, at Sukhna lake. But this time we did not spot a single pochard. Though, we did not record any bar-headed geese on Sunday at Sukhna, a few birders claimed to have spotted a small flock three days ago. The numbers are very less. A small flock was even spotted at Jayanti Dam. The bar-headed geese seem to have been arriving in lesser numbers this year,” said Rima Dhillon, secretary of Chandigarh Bird Club.

As per details, the waterfowl species spotted were those of ruddy shelduck, which is among the many early arriving migratory birds to the region, Eurasian wigeon, tufted duck, pheasant tailed-jacana, oriental darter, black-crowned night-heron, northern shoveler, among others.

Besides the 49 waterfowl species, 50 arboreal species were also spotted during the census. As per details, the five teams spotted a total of at least 626 waterfowl at four water bodies of the Tricity. At least 381 waterfowl were spotted at Sukhna Lake, followed by 110 at Jayanti Dam, 82 at Siswan Dam, and 53 at Ghaggar Dam behind Chhatbir Zoo.
Mitinderpal Sekhon, president of Chandigarh Bird Club, said, “The waterfowl census is held twice every year. Another round of census will be held in February, 2023, when the season of migratory birds will be at its peak.”

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 07:15:14 am
