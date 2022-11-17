Chandigarh leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra from November 20

The Chandigarh unit of Congress on Thursday declared that the party’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra will be undertaken in the UT from November 20 onwards.

On Thursday, Vinod Sharma, Congress’ state coordinator for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Chandigarh, said that the yatra shall attempt to “expose the divisive policies of the Bharatiya Janta Party that is aimed at creating fissures among the people of the country to fulfil their anti-people rule.”

“ The Bharat Jodo Yatra in Chandigarh shall unveil the self-defeating intent of the BJP to widen economic inequality in the country by making the pro-rich policies. Such an approach is leading to an unprecedented increase in unemployment in the country. The party shall propagate the benefits of Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme that was conceived in 2019 and aimed to provide the economically weakest sections of people with Rs 6,000 per month,” Sharma said.

He added that people all over the country were reeling under unprecedented inflation due to the high level of taxes imposed. The yatra shall aim at putting pressure on the government to reduce taxes.

HS Lucky, the president of Chandigarh Congress, declared that more than 100 party workers from the UT have been enrolled as permanent yatris and they will travel through the length and breadth of Chandigarh in the next 30 days to garner support for the yatra.

The party has also nominated Dilawar Singh, Zahid Parvez Khan, Mukesh Rai, Ravi Thakur, Manoj Garg and Parikshit Rana as district coordinators for the yatra.

Lucky appealed to all Resident Welfare Associations, Non Government Organisations and people of Chandigarh to lend support and participate in the yatra.