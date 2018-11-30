Chandigarh: Beware if someone says fuel is leaking from your car, it could be a gang

A gang is active in Tricity. Their modus operandi is simple: they tell car riders that fuel is leaking from their vehicles and as the drivers come out, they take away valuables from the car. Two such cases were reported in Panchkula and Chandigarh in the last three days. Police said initial investigation reveals the gang comprises four members and they are using a stolen motorcycle.

On Wednesday, a Panchkula businessman, Yashu Gupta, and his friend were targeted by two motorcyclists, who threw pepper spray into their eyes and ran away with a bag containing Rs 1 lakh and other documents near Sector 6.

Yashu Gupta, who was in his Innova, reported to the police that he was signalled by two motorcycle riders about the leakage of fuel from his Innova and as he stopped his vehicle, the pillion rider sprayed the pepper spray in his eyes.

DSP (crime) Pawan Kumar said, “A day before Panchkula incident, a similar incident was reported in Chandigarh and an FIR was lodged. We found similar incidents were reported in 2017. But these cases are still under investigation. We are in touch with Panchkula police to bust this gang.”

A Faridkot-based trader, Gurmit Singh, came to Chandigarh for business purpose. But two motorcyclists stole a bag containing Rs 1.82 lakh from his car on November 27.

Singh reported to the police that he had arrived in the city for some work and was heading towards Sector 34, when two miscreants riding a Pulsar motorcycle stopped him near South end chowk and told him that oil is leaking from the engine of the car. As he got down to check the leakage, the pillion rider came and stole the bag containing cash, cheque book, credit card and some documents. A case was registered.