Chandigarh: Being taken to court, rape accused attempts suicide in police custody

A man, arrested by the Derabassi police in a rape case, injured himself in an alleged suicide attempt, before the court proceedings began on Friday. The rape accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar allegedly hit himself on the head with an empty glass bottle, while in police custody, the police said.

Rajesh made an excuse to go to the washroom, before being produced at a Derabassi court. He injured himself, following which the police registered another FIR against him for attempting to commit suicide. “While we were about to take Rajesh to the court from the police station, he told me, he wanted to go to the washroom. I sent a constable with him, but the moment Rajesh entered the washroom in the police station, he took a bottle which was lying there and hit himself on his forehead with the empty glass bottle,” Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Parveen Kaur told Chandigarh Newsline.

ASI Parveen said, the bottle which Rajesh used to harm himself was already lying in the washroom. She added that Rajesh had sustained an injury on his forehead, however did not receive any stitches. He was produced in the court on Friday and was sent to judicial custody, after his treatment.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case ASI Shayam Chand said, they booked Rajesh Kumar under the Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Derabassi police station.

According to information, Rajesh Kumar was arrested on August 14 in connection with a rape case which was registered on the same day.