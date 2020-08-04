Chandigarh: Behlana village shopkeeper held for ‘misbehaving’ with woman cop, refusing to follow protocol

The incident took place when a police party comprising the woman constable and two male constables urged the shopkeepers to shut their shops after 8 pm. (Representational Image) The incident took place when a police party comprising the woman constable and two male constables urged the shopkeepers to shut their shops after 8 pm. (Representational Image)

Police arrested a shopkeeper at Behlana village market for misbehaving and deterring a woman constable from performing her duty Sunday night. The shopkeeper, identified as Gurpreet Singh, was also charged for outraging the modesty of the woman cop. He was sent to judicial custody Monday. Gurpreet Singh owns a cosmetic shop and his brother owns a separate adjoining shop.

The incident took place when a police party comprising the woman constable and two male constables urged the shopkeepers to shut their shops after 8 pm. Sources said, due to Rakshabandhan festival, there was a rush of women at Gurpreet’s shop. After urging Gurpreet and his brother to shut the shop, when the woman cop returned to check after a while, the two brothers’ shop was still open. Sources said the woman cop entered the shop of Gurpreet Singh’s brother and an heated arguments broke out between the cop and the shopkeeper. Gurpreet Singh arrived on the spot and pushed the woman cop. He also took away her stick and threw it away. In the mean time, two male constables also reached the spot and controlled the situation. However, the brothers refused to shut their shops. A police party rushed to the spot. Gurpreet Singh was rounded up and taken to the Sector 31 police station.

