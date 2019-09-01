Chandigarh: Beginning today, break traffic rules and queue up at court to pay fine

From September 1, people challaned for jumping the red light, driving on the wrong side, overtaking from the wrong side and overspeeding will have to stand in the long queues at the district court in Sector 43 instead of deposing off their challans at Traffic police lines, Sector 29, a facility which they could avail even a day after being challaned earlier.

With 63 clauses of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, coming into force from September 1, traffic violations including jumping red light, driving on the wrong side, overtaking from the wrong side and overspeeding have been made non-compoundable.

Sources said that these four violations were put in the category of dangerous driving. The fine for these offenses will range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000.

Also if a member of law enforcement agency (police force/State Transport Authority (STA) was caught for committing violations, the officer will have to double the penalty amount.

DSP (traffic) Kewal Krishan said, “As certain offenses were made non-compoundable, it does not mean that any person challaned for these offenses can deposed off the challans in the courts on the every next day of being challaned. The process will take time like in the cases of drunk driving. Traffic police will send the challans to the local courts, which will fix the dates for deposing off. Section 210B of new MV Act, 2019 says any member of the authority that is empowered to enforce the traffic rules, commits any traffic offense, the member will be liable for paying the double penalty.”

Though using a mobile phone while driving was also put in the category of dangerous driving but the offense has been made compoundable.

It means if someone is challaned for using a mobile phone while driving, he can depose off his/her challan at traffic police lines, Sector 29.

First time violators can be slapped a fine from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. And second time violator will pay Rs 10,000. The driving license will suspend in both the situation.

Drunk driving challan was already a non-compoundable offense which can only deposed off in the ilaqua courts.”

The new Amended MV Act, 2019 has made driving a motor vehicle without permit a compoundable offence .

Earlier, people challaned for driving the motor vehicles without permit deposed off the challan in the courts but now they can deposed off the challan with the traffic police. The fine was enhanced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000.

The Amended MV Act, 2019 also make compulsory the use of seat belts by the passengers sitting on the rear seats. The use of seat belt is compulsory for everyone aged above 14-years old.

The helmet was made compulsory for every child aged more than 4-year old.