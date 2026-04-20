‘Who will be responsible for nuisance in residential areas?’ Over 200 RWAs reject Bed & Breakfast policy

FOSWAC said that it is not in favour of the policy and urged the administration to not allow any commercial/tourist activity in residential premises and restrict them strictly to designated commercial zones.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhApr 20, 2026 10:53 PM IST
‘Who will be responsible for nuisance in residential areas?’ Over 200 RWAs reject Bed & Breakfast policyFOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said that already at a 6-marla house, many cars are parked and the policy says that let out up to eight rooms. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
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Days after several departments of the Chandigarh Administration voiced their opposition to the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) policy drafted by the Chandigarh Tourism Department, Monday saw representatives of over 200 residents associations rejecting the policy.

The Director Tourism of UT Administration had convened a meeting of the members of Federation of Sectors Welfare Associations of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) and Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) to deliberate on the draft policy, allowing accommodations in residential houses to promote tourism in the city. FOSWAC and CRAWFED combined represent more than 200 residents welfare associations (RWAs).

CRAWFED chairman Hitesh Puri while speaking to The Indian Express said that it is alright to promote tourism but why at the cost of peaceful living of the residents.

“There are senior citizens majorly (in the city). Who will be responsible for the nuisance that happens in these residential turned commercial units? Will the law enforcement agencies begin checking each house as to what is happening in the basements or upper floors,” Puri said.

CRAWFED also raised concerns over the policy’s potential impact on law and order, civic infrastructure, and the overall residential character of the city. The members highlighted issues such as parking congestion, inconvenience to neighbouring residents, and the likelihood of increased commercial activity in residential areas.

The association also pointed out that the proposal runs contrary to the long-standing policy of the Chandigarh Administration, which discourages commercial activities in residential zones.

FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said that already at a 6-marla house, many cars are parked and the policy says that let out up to eight rooms.

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“While the Bed and Breakfast policy provides a framework, its implementation and proposed expansion are leading to clear misuse of residential properties for commercial purposes, which is against the spirit of Chandigarh’s planned urban structure, Bittu told The Indian Express.

“Establishments hotels and guest houses operating in designated commercial areas comply with strict regulations and pay applicable charges, unlike such operations in residential houses. Also there will be continuous movement of unknown guests poses serious safety concerns, particularly for families, women, and senior citizens.”

Bittu also said that many such establishments operate without proper approvals such as fire safety clearance, food safety licensing, and taxation compliance. The residents also mentioned that there will be disturbance to peaceful living with noise, crowding, and commercial activity affecting the quality of life of residents.

FOSWAC said that it is not in favour of the policy and urged the administration to not allow any commercial/tourist activity in residential premises and restrict them strictly to designated commercial zones.

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As per the new draft policy, property owners intending to operate a B&B must register their premises with the prescribed authority. The policy allows owners to let out up to eight or more rooms per homestay unit. Interestingly, it does not mandate the physical presence of the owner or family members on the premises, provided all other conditions are fulfilled.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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