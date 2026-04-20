‘Who will be responsible for nuisance in residential areas?’ Over 200 RWAs reject Bed & Breakfast policy

FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said that already at a 6-marla house, many cars are parked and the policy says that let out up to eight rooms. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

Days after several departments of the Chandigarh Administration voiced their opposition to the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) policy drafted by the Chandigarh Tourism Department, Monday saw representatives of over 200 residents associations rejecting the policy.

The Director Tourism of UT Administration had convened a meeting of the members of Federation of Sectors Welfare Associations of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) and Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) to deliberate on the draft policy, allowing accommodations in residential houses to promote tourism in the city. FOSWAC and CRAWFED combined represent more than 200 residents welfare associations (RWAs).

CRAWFED chairman Hitesh Puri while speaking to The Indian Express said that it is alright to promote tourism but why at the cost of peaceful living of the residents.