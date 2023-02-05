scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Chandigarh-based welfare society gives financial aid to cancer patients

Some needy patients were also given items such as sewing machines to help them earn a livelihood.

On behalf of the organisation, each cancer patient was given an amount of Rs 10,000. Recipients included children, youth, and adults. (Express Photo)
Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society provided financial help to 27 cancer patients on World Cancer Day.

On behalf of the organisation, each cancer patient was given an amount of Rs 10,000. Recipients included children, youth, and adults.

A total of Rs 2,70,000 in financial assistance was given. Some needy patients were also given items such as sewing machines to help them earn a livelihood.

Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society was established in the memory of late Neelu Tulli.

Renu Saigal, president of the society, said that they will continue to make such efforts for cancer patients in the future also.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 03:12 IST
