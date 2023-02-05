Chandigarh-based welfare society gives financial aid to cancer patients

Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society provided financial help to 27 cancer patients on World Cancer Day.

On behalf of the organisation, each cancer patient was given an amount of Rs 10,000. Recipients included children, youth, and adults.

A total of Rs 2,70,000 in financial assistance was given. Some needy patients were also given items such as sewing machines to help them earn a livelihood.

Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society was established in the memory of late Neelu Tulli.

Renu Saigal, president of the society, said that they will continue to make such efforts for cancer patients in the future also.