Chandigarh: Barred from using auditorium, SFS holds talk on movement against CAA in lawn

“I had prepared my speech for an indoor space, but I guess we have to make do with holding this talk in the open now, since the university deems it non-academic. But, I believe a university should be a place where all the things in the universe can be discussed freely,” said Mandeep Singh, a lawyer who had visited Panjab University (PU) for a talk titled “From Jamia to Shaheen Bagh: people’s movement against CAA-NRC”, held by Students’ for Society (SFS).

The talk was held on Wednesday afternoon in the lawns outside PU’s Student Centre. On Tuesday, members of SFS protested outside the PU Vice Chancellor’s office since they were not allowed to book the Physics department auditorium as Dean University Instruction Shankarji Jha had deemed the programme “non-academic”. Subsequently, the organisation decided to hold the talk in the open.

Along with the advocate, the crowd gathered in the student centre lawns, was addressed by Vishal Prasad, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University and Jaspal Sidhu, a veteran journalist.

Prasad, who was part of the anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at Jamia which took a violent turn leading to many students getting severely injured because of police brutality, traced how the Jamia violence led to the sit in protest occurring at Shaheen Bagh now. “It is the students of India that have connected with the masses, intermingled, and organised them into a resisting force, which has led to the civil society movement at Shaheen Bagh ,” said Prasad.

Advocate Mandeep, who was speaking on the formation of nationalistic sentiments and secularism in India, stated that India never existed and never will exist as a homogenous nation state. “The concept of nation states originated in western Europe, where people consolidated themselves as nations mostly on ethno-linguistic lines. However , that model could never be superimposed to India,” said the advocate.

He said that socio-cultural differences in India contradicts all political projects that seek to unite the nation on lines of religion or language. “As for secularism, India is now becoming a state which uses secularism to oppress a few minority religions, rather than celebrating a multi-religious identity,” added Singh.

