Chandigarh: Barber arrested for showing obscene video clips on cell phone to minor

A 45-YEAR-OLD barber, who runs a saloon at Morni, was arrested for showing obscene video clips on his cell phone to an eight-year-old girl inside his saloon on Wednesday.

Accused, a resident of Kharag Mangoli village, Sector 1, was caught red-handed by the victim’s family members around 7 pm. The family members thrashed him. On Thursday, he was sent to judicial custody. Police have seized his smart cell phone. He is married and father of two children.

The victim is a class 4 student. Her house is situated near the saloon of the accused. Police said the victim was playing outside her house when the accused took her inside his saloon and started showing her obscene video clips on his cell phone.

A police officer said, “Accused has taken a rented accommodation at Morni near the victim’s house. He has a friendly relationship with the victim’s family members. When he took the girl inside his saloon, one of the family members had spotted it. Subsequently, when the girl did not come out, the family member went inside and found that the barber was showing obscene clips to the girl. The family member rescued the girl and called other family members, who also nabbed the accused. Other local residents also joined the family members of the victim.”

Sources said the family members took the accused to the Morni police post and later the matter was handed over to the Women Police Station in Sector 5, Panchkula. A case under Section 12 of the POCSO Act was registered.