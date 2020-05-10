Chandigarh: Bapu dham resident tests positive after death, UT sees 21 new cases

There are now a total of 107 patients from Bapu Dham Colony, comprising a majority of the 143 active cases in the city. (Representational) There are now a total of 107 patients from Bapu Dham Colony, comprising a majority of the 143 active cases in the city. (Representational)

A 62-year-old man from Bapu Dham colony tested positive for the coronavirus late on Saturday night after passing away earlier in the day at GMCH 32. The 62-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Thursday as he was living in close proximity with an already diagnosed COVID 19 patient and has symptoms of diarrhea and upset stomach since the last four days. The man also had a history of heart disease and suffered from a cardiac arrest five years ago. This is third Covid-19 patient to have passed away in the city.

As 21 more people tested positive for the novel the coronavirus in Chandigarh on Saturday, the city recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 170. All the 21 persons, who tested positive, are from the hotshot, Bapu Dham Colony.

There are now a total of 107 patients from Bapu Dham Colony, comprising a majority of the 143 active cases in the city.

Those tested positive on Saturday range between four-month-old and 56-year-old.

Most of these patients are either community contacts or family contacts of other Covid-19 patients from the hotshot. Community and family contacts of the new patients have also been traced and will be tested if found symptomatic.

Meanwhile, the seven-year-old child from Sector 40, who tested positive for the novel the coronavirus late Friday night, has four family contacts.

All the four contacts have been put under surveillance and will be tested if found symptomatic for the disease.

18 contacts of deceased Hallomajra man traced

At least 18 community contacts of the deceased 35-year-old Hallomajra resident and Covid-19 patient, were traced on Saturday. The man who passed away at GMSH 16 on Wednesday, was declared positive for the coronavirus posthumously, as his results came positive late Friday night.

The 35-year-old man was a migrant worker who had shifted to Hallomajra only a few months ago and lived here without any family. He was an alcoholic and was suffering from a chronic liver disease. He had subsequently availed treatment for his liver disease at two public health facilities including the civil hospital in Sector 45, before he was transferred to GMSH-16 on Wednesday as his condition had deteriorated. He was also severely anaemic and disoriented upon hospitalization. After being shifted to the ICU in GMSH-16, he passed away and was sampled for Covid-19 as is the norm.

The man used to frequently travel to Bapu Dham Colony, and allegedly also stayed there for five days.

Three discharged

Three more patients were discharged from PGI after recovering from Covid-19. The patients include a 52-year-old woman, her son, and her granddaughter, all residents of Sector 30B. The woman and her husband were also admitted in the ICU previously. All members of the family have recovered.

