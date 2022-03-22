Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurates airport shuttle bus service

Administrator Banwarilal Purohit Tuesday inaugurated the airport shuttle bus service started by the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking to improve the connectivity between the airport and the city and to provide timely service to passengers.

Purohit launched the services in the presence of his adviser Dharam Pal and Chandigarh mayor Sarabjit Kaur.

Officials said the CTU buses will ply keeping in mind the arrival and departure timings of flights at the Chandigarh airport. The bus service will start from ISBT-17 at 4:20 am and the operation will end with the last bus at 12:55 am from the airport. There is a flat ticket of Rs 100 per person for any of the stoppages.

According to officials, the CTU service counter has been set up at the airport to guide passengers about its shuttle bus service as well as other long route intercity bus services. The counter will also extend the facility of advance online reservation for CTU long route services for the onward journey of airport passengers.

Passenger information boards have also been installed at the airport to inform travellers about the expected time of arrival of the airport buses. Passengers can also submit their feedback with respect to service by scanning the QR code installed inside the airport shuttle buses.