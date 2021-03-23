Chandigarh bans Holi gatherings, closes schools and colleges till March 31

Among the deaths, 14 were reported with Covid-19 as the primary cause, while 19 others had co-morbid conditions. Ahmedabad reported 31 deaths and Surat two. (Representatioanl)

In view of the rising COVID cases, the UT Administration on Monday imposed a slew of restrictions, including ban on all sorts of Holi gatherings in the city and shutting down of schools, colleges till March 31.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore in the war room meeting directed that all restaurants/eating places will close by 11 pm and the last order can be taken till 10 pm.

Also, all public Holi Milan gatherings will be banned.

“The clubs, hotels, restaurants etc will not allow any ceremonial gatherings for Holi. The residents must celebrate the Holi festival at home while following appropriate Covid protocol,” a statement issued by the administration said.

All schools, colleges and other educational institutions in UT will remain closed till March 31. Besides, the state museums, libraries, auditoriums, theatres etc. run by Chandigarh Administration will remain closed till further orders.

It was also stated that no new permission will be granted for holding any exhibition/mela to entertain gatherings. “However, all those, which have been allowed earlier may be allowed to complete as per their scheduled programme,” it was said.

Permission from the Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, will be mandatory for holding any event, including political and social gatherings and even wedding events. The number of guests will be restricted by the Deputy Commissioner.

Restrictions on eating joints

All eating places, restaurants, hotels, including food joints in various malls, will run only with 50% capacity.

Strict monitoring of Covid-appropriate behaviour will be done in crowded places like Sukhna Lake, Apni Mandis, markets and malls.

The UT decided that Municipal Corporation will allow vegetable/fruit vendors to sell vegetables/fruits in carts by visiting various residential areas. This will reduce the crowd in Apni Mandis and wholesale market in Sector 26, Chandigarh, they said.

Also, there were directions that hosts in various events such as marriages, political gatherings and other such events will ensure that all participants wear masks. Wherever necessary, they must distribute masks to the participants.

“The frontline workers, including the health workers, police officials and municipal officials, must come forward to get themselves vaccinated. And the eligible teachers and shopkeepers, who are coming in contact with students and people from outside must get themselves vaccinated without delay,” it was stated.

The Administrator appealed to the municipal councillors, office-bearers of market associations, residents welfare associations and other public leaders to motivate the residents to get themselves tested and vaccinated. He also requested them to highlight such cases where symptomatic people have not received medical attention.

Badnore appealed to the medical authorities to ensure that they are in readiness to handle the increasing number of Covid patients, who are coming for treatment in hospitals. He also directed them to ensure that there is no wastage of available vaccine.

Stress on testing

The Administrator directed the PGIMER authorities to enhance the sample testing to 1,200 per day, out of which at least 600 samples sent by the UT Administration should be accepted daily.

Online exams for classes 3 to 8

The department of higher education too issued orders. It was stated that keeping in view the surge in COVID-19 cases, it has been decided that all the educational institutions, that is schools and colleges in UT Chandigarh, will remain closed with immediate effect till March 31 but the entire teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend on all working days.

It was stated that online exams for classes 3 to 8 will continue as per schedule and the position regarding ongoing examination for classes IX and XI in schools will be reviewed and necessary instructions regarding revised schedule will be issued later.

Online examination being conducted by Panjab University will continue as per schedule.

‘Extend due date for bar licence fee’

After the UT Administration imposed restrictions on hotels, the hotel fraternity requested to extend due date for bar licence fee.

“A major part of hospitality revenue is generated in late evenings. However with the rise in cases, the UT Administration is also in a catch 22 situation. We would request the administration to extend the due date for bar licence fee which is due on or before March 31,” said Ankit Gupta, president, Chandigarh Hospitality Association.