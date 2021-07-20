Chandigarh bans entry of tractor-trolleys in rallies, says no gathering of more than 5 people

The instructions were issued prohibiting the gathering of more than five persons and protests, rallies will only be held at Rally Ground, Sector 25.

TWO DAYS after the attack on BJP leaders by protesting farmers in Sector 48, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore instructed police officials not to allow any tractor-trolleys which are part of protest march, rally and dharna to enter Chandigarh, which is already prohibited as per a notification of the UT transport department.

Over 200 protesting farmers had gathered at Motor Market, Sector 48, and managed to smash the windscreens of the Range Rover of BJP leader Sanjay Tandon, co-incharge of Himachal BJP affairs, and official vehicle of city Mayor Ravikant Sharma Saturday.

They attacked the leaders in the presence of heavy police force.

Badnore, in a meeting called following the protest of BJP leaders, directed the police officials to ensure better coordination with all stakeholders, including farmer unions. Sources said that Badnore expressed his surprise how the protesters managed to come close to the leaders when the police officials were informed in advance about the protest of farmers.

Police officers and Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar were told to maintain better coordination with the neighbouring cities, including Panchkula and Mohali, especially in the matters related to rallies and protests. DGP Sanjay Baniwal, DIG Omvir Bishnoi, SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Manisha Chaudhary and SP Ketan Bansal were present at the meeting. UT Adviser Dharam Pal and Principal Home Secretary Arun Gupta were present too.

A senior officer, who was part of the meeting, said, “Administrator Badnore raised his serious concern about the protests in the city. He directed the police to ensure compliance with repeatedly issued instructions for allowing the protests only at Rally Ground in Sector 25. The meeting lasted around half an hour. Police officials briefed the administrator about the previously registered cases against the protesters.”

On Sunday, a delegation of five BJP leaders comprising Sanjay Tandon and Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma had met UT Adviser Dharam Pal demanding strict action against the police officers, who reportedly failed to prevent the attack by the farmer protesters. The BJP leaders had claimed that the senior police officers were informed in advance about the scheduled protest of farmers but the police failed to prevent them. Mayor Ravikant Sharma had said that he was assured by an IPS officer about the situation outside Motor Market, Sector 48, Saturday but as he along with Tandon came out, they were attacked.

The police had arrested at least 22 protesters, including two women, and later released them on regular bail. On Sunday, three more protesters were arrested under heinous charges.