Chandigarh: Bank employee commits suicide, kin seek action against her colleagues

KIN OF assistant manager with Union Bank of India, Sector 17, Neelima Thakur, 32, who committed suicide accusing her colleagues of forcing her to take the extreme step because she highlighted their corruption, demanded stern legal action against bank officers on Monday.

Neelima committed suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Sector 49 in the early hours of Sunday. She left a detailed diary mentioning the sequence of events — how she raised her objection to the corruption and she got transferred from different branches of the bank in Chandigarh. She is survived by her husband Parkash Khati and two children — six-year-old son and one-year-old daughter.

Neelima was posted in the personnel department of Union Bank of India’s regional office in Sector 17. Parkash works with a private company in Hyderabad.

He said, “My wife had conveyed to me the corruption in her bank. She had told me how certain bank officers demanded and accepted bribes for passing various loans initiated under the Central schemes. She used to write her diary every day. She mentioned in the diary names of all officers against whom she raised her voice. She wrote in the diary a lie detector test should be conducted of all those indulging in corruption. I have filed a complaint with Chandigarh Police. But cops informed me that a probe will be conducted before taking any legal action.”

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence, Parkash, a native of Uttarakhand, said, “At regional branch in Sector 17, it was Neelima’s third transfer within two-and-a-half years. She was posted in Manimajra branch of bank. When she moved a complaint before internal vigilance department of bank, she was transferred to Sector 17 regional branch. Later, she was shifted to another branch of the regional office.” Neelima had done BTech and MBA.

The postmortem examination of the body was conducted at the GMSH-16 on Monday. Later, the body was cremated at the Cremation Ground, Sector 25. The Station House Officer of Sector 49 police station, Inspector Surinder Singh, said, “We lodged a DDR and started investigation. We will examine all the contents of the diary written by Neelima Thakur.” A DDR was lodged at the Sector 49 police station.

Diary mentions names

According to Parkash Khati, on certain pages of her diary, Neelima Thakur had addressed her plight to Finance Minister. She mentioned the names of certain bank employees for accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 for passing a loan of Rs 6 lakh.

