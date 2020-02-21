Chandigarh: Bank colony residents object to installation of mobile tower

The mobile tower being taken back from the house in Bank Colony, Manimajra, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh) The mobile tower being taken back from the house in Bank Colony, Manimajra, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

The installation of a mobile tower on the rooftop of a house at Bank colony in Mani Majra, Sector 13, triggered protest among the local residents, who approached the local police and civic body authorities on Thursday.

The work was stalled after intervention by authorities. Meanwhile, the machinery, tools of the tele-communication company are still at the installation site.

“The tower was being installed in a densely populated area, which is against several guidelines of local administration and different courts also. The radiation of mobile towers are harmful for human beings as well as for the animals. We requested the house owner, who allowed the tower to be installed at his home’s rooftop to take back his decision, but he was adamant. Even the representative of the tele-communication company started arguing with us. We called the police control room,” said Gayatri Goswami, a local resident.

Surinder Singh, another local resident, said, “Staff members of tele communication company did not have any permission from the administration for the installation of the tower. They were acting merely on the permission of the house owner. We lodged a complaint at the local police station.”

Later, local councillor, Vinod Aggarwal, also rushed to the spot and objected the installation of the tower. A police officer said, “We instructed the telecommunication people to proccur permission prior to the installation work. A DDR was lodged. They were not allowed to install the tower without the permission.”

More than 50 residents from the colony went to the PS Mani Majra for filling the complaint.

