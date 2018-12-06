Chandigarh: Baltana man fakes his death to claim insurance money of Rs 50 lakh, held

A BALTANA man hatched a bizarre plot with his nephew to claim Rs 50 lakh life insurance money, murdering one of his employees to make it look like he had himself been killed in an accident.

The murder took place in Nahan in Himachal Pradesh on the night of November 19. Raju, the victim, was from Rajasthan and lived in Derabassi. Nahan police arrested both suspects Wednesday.

The suspects were identified as Akash (41) and his nephew Ravi. Sirmour Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)

Virender Thakur told Chandigarh Newsline that Akash had hatched the conspiracy so that he could claim the insurance money. He added that the accused was working as a construction contractor and used to build houses.

Raju was working with him as mason.

Disclosing the details, the SSP Virender Thakur said that the accused had taken Raju with them in their car to Nahan on the night of November 19. First they gave him liquor and then strangulated him inside the car.

“Akash slipped his bracelet on Raju’s hand, then poured tarpene on Raju’s body and set fire to the car. Raju was killed in the fire. Akash’s family then approached HP police saying Akash was killed in the accident,” the SSP said.

The Maruti Swift car in which Raju was murdered is registered in the name of Kharar resident Narender Kumar. HP police said that they would question Narender Kumar as well.

The accused came under suspicion, the SSP said, as family members of Akash were showing undue urgency to obtain his death certificate. At the same time, Punjab police also reached Nahan in search of Raju as Raju’s family had lodged a missing person complaint with Derabassi police.

“We saw the CCTV footage and got some vital leads, then we questioned Akash and Ravi and they confessed to the crime,” the SSP added.

Raju’s brother Bablu said Raju left home on November 19 saying that he was going to Dehradun for some work.

“He did not return on November 19, on November 20 we lodged a complaint with the police,” he added.

Raju has two sons aged 16 and 14 years and a daughter aged 20 years. His family lives in Rajasthan.