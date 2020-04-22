Chandigarh: Bakeries can function if they sell just bread or biscuits, not cakes

At Sector 35 market in Chandigarh. (Express photo) At Sector 35 market in Chandigarh. (Express photo)

A day after The Indian Express reported how Nik Bakers has been allowed to function in hotspot Chandigarh, the UT Administration on Tuesday said that “all bakeries will be allowed to function but only if they sell just bread or biscuits and not cakes”.

The owner of Nik Bakers, Nikhil Mittal, had also stated that his managers had mistakenly sold cakes but now it has been stopped for the last three-four days.

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav who is taking care of essential supplies told The Indian Express, “My excise team has given a warning to Nik Bakers that they shouldn’t sell cakes or any other non-essential stuff. If they do, action would be taken against them. They will just be allowed to sell bread or biscuits, the essential stuff basically.”

He added, “Any baker would be allowed to operate only if he sells bread or biscuits. If they come to us seeking permission, we will give it to them.”

There are a number of bakeries in the city that have been lying shut.

FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Bittu had said that a Sector 22-based bakery owner had on Monday gone seeking permission but he was denied.

“There should be no pick-and-choose policy,” he said.

Local councillor Devinder Babla said that because the administration had to cater to its section of VIPs as they “eat bread only from Nik bakers”, they decided to allow all bakeries to function.

“It is just a face-saving exercise. They cannot stay without opening of Nik Bakers as the entire family of these VIPs eats from this bakery. Just to make sure that this continues to run, they are now allowing all other bakeries (to operate),” he said.

He added, “ All these bakeries will sell cakes and other snacks from the backdoor. The point is then they should not claim that Chandigarh is being very strict in enforcing curfew. If a poor bakery owner would have opened his shop, police would have lathicharged him.”

