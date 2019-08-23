Chandigarh: Bail plea of accused dismissed in Rs 66.09 crore VAT scam

THE COURT of ADJ Rajeev Goyal on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Shipali Sharma, accused in Rs 66.09 crore VAT (Value Added Tax) evasion scam.

Sharma had been employed as an executive-cum-data entry operator in the excise and taxation department of Chandigarh.

As per the prosecution, Sharma while using IP address allotted to her had made 400 fake entries in the electronic VAT disposal register to show that VAT assessment was finalised whereas nothing was carried out in the actual records.

She was arrested after two agents Ram Tirath and Ankit Aggarwal had been arrested by the Vigilance in the matter.

The three are in judicial custody at present while N R Munjal, MD of company Ind-Swift, and its employee Bipen Kumar Mishra, are on interim bail.

In the bail plea, Sharma’s counsel argued that a false case had been foisted upon Sharma, and she had been made a scapegoat just to save the skin of higher officers in the department.

The public prosecutor, Manu Kakkar, opposed the bail and argued that Sharma made 844 entries in the records causing a loss of Rs 88 crore to the state exchequer, while out of 844 entries pertaining to 114 companies, 400 entires were made from the computer of the accused and she was not only having the exclusive log IP but was also provided an exclusive password.

However, after hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the bail plea of Sharma.