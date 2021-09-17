Chandigarh bags 2 awards for implementation of LaQshya

The parameters on which the assessment and scoring was done included service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, clinical services, infection control, quality management and outcome. (Representational)

Chandigarh, has bagged two awards for the implementation of LaQshya in Labour Rooms and Maternity OTs for the year 2020-21 under the Small States category. LaQshya certification is a continuous process to ensure quality checks and assessment carried out by the external assessors from various states across the country.