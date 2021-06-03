Chandigarh: Badnore holds review meet, tells officials to speed up vaccinations

Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday held a review meeting with senior officials of the district administration during which he directed that the speed of vaccination in the Union territory be enhanced.

After Dr Amandeep Kang made a presentation regarding the progress of vaccination, the Administrator directed that the speed of inoculations be enhanced. He also appealed to the market associations and shopkeepers to ensure that all their staff get vaccinated at earliest, so that the shops do not become centres for spreading infection. He advised the health department to organize special camps to cover vulnerable groups; such as street vendors, hawkers, transport employees etc, who come in contact with large number of people.

The Administrator also reviewed the functioning of Army Hospital, ESI Hospital and Mini Covid Care Centres, which have been designated for treatment of virus patients. He directed that everyone should be ready and people should not become complacent in following Covid-appropriate behavior. He said that special focus should be on keeping beds reserved for children, who predictions said may get hit by the third Covid wave.

Badnore also directed that new signboards indicating speed limits should be set up at the earliest. He directed the Secretary of the Engineering department to examine if the entire work could be done centrally by the Engineering Department, so that there is uniformity in the signboards being set up.

He also reviewed the distribution of foodgrains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. He directed the Food Secretary to ensure that the food distribution happens while following all Covid protocol strictly.