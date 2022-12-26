scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Chandigarh badminton sensation bags National U-19 Singles title

A student of class XII at Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh, Devika Sihag has carved a niche for herself in the national and international circuits by attending various competitive events.

Shuttler Devika Sihag has won the Badminton Singles Title in U-19 category at the recently held Badminton Nationals at Odisha. (Express Photo)

Acclaimed shuttler Devika Sihag has won the Badminton Singles Title in U-19 category at the recently held Badminton Nationals at Odisha.

It was a proud moment for members of the Sports Department at Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh when the badminton star received the trophy and cash prize from the renowned badminton coach and player Pullela Gopichand at Bhubaneswar.

She recently represented India in the International event World School Games held at Normandy, France.

Director (Edu) cum Senior Principal Vineeta Arora conveyed her heartiest congratulations to the promising player and her family. She commended the tireless efforts of Devika Sihag in making her family, state and school proud in such coveted tournaments.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 08:39:40 am
