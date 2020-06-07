Chandigarh Badminton Association honours 16 players trained online

While some trainees have started training at the sports complexes since last 12 days, we have been analysing the training schedules of players training at home with proper feedback system from the players and instructions from coaches,” said Mahajan. (Representational Image) While some trainees have started training at the sports complexes since last 12 days, we have been analysing the training schedules of players training at home with proper feedback system from the players and instructions from coaches,” said Mahajan. (Representational Image)

A total of 16 players were honored by Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) at Sector 38 Sports Complex on Saturday.

The players were chosen out of 60 players, who had been training at home through online coaching and the players were given awards of honors and certificate by Col Raj Parmar, senior vice president, CBA and Surinder Mahajan, secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association.

“A total of 60 players followed the online training rigorously and 16 trainees followed up the training schedule fully. While some trainees have started training at the sports complexes since last 12 days, we have been analysing the training schedules of players training at home with proper feedback system from the players and instructions from coaches,” said Mahajan.

