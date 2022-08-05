Chandigarh awash with saffron, white, green in run-up to Independence Day

Updated: August 5, 2022 4:08:14 am
The Tricolour has sprouted ahead of Independence Day – at traffic junctions, rotaries and along the roads of Chandigarh. And with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, more street vendors are out selling the Indian flag.
In Sector 21, a group of men, women and children between the ages of 14 and 16 have set up shops alongside the road. They are from Jaipur, a city in Rajasthan, and travel to Chandigarh every year around this time to sell Indian flags and stationary covered with the
tricolour.
“We purchase all the materials from local shops and sell them to people on the roadside. The price depends on the size…smaller ones sell for Rs 10-30 while the bigger ones for Rs 130. This is our main source of income during this time of the year,” one of the shop vendors said.
Another said, “The income follows the same rising pattern almost every year…people start buying flags from around August 6 till 15. The major rise takes place on the 15th of August. Many people have also started going around cars and buses during traffic lights to sell the tiranga and stationary.”
Such stores can be seen lining the road of Mohali as well. Vendors who would otherwise sell toys and tissue paper packets are now selling flags.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ on July 22 to mark India’s 75th Independence Day.
