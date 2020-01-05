Chandigarh: Auto driver granted bail in gang rape case of woman, on bail bond of Rs 1 lakh

The accused, Mukesh Kumar (23), a resident of Ramdarbar, was granted bail by the district court on furnishing a bail bond of Rs one lakh. (Representational) The accused, Mukesh Kumar (23), a resident of Ramdarbar, was granted bail by the district court on furnishing a bail bond of Rs one lakh. (Representational)

The Additional District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh on Saturday granted bail to an auto rickshaw driver who along with one other person allegedly gang raped a woman in July 2019.

The accused, Mukesh Kumar (23), a resident of Ramdarbar, was granted bail by the district court on furnishing a bail bond of Rs one lakh.

As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to 2019, when the woman had alleged to the police that on the intervening night of July 5 and July 6, at about 3 am, she along with her three-year-old daughter, hired an auto from Railway Station, Chandigarh to Sector 82 Mohali (Punjab).

The accused auto driver offered her meals for her younger daughter saying that his house was nearby and he would drop them after having meals.

After that, the accused took her to his house at Phase-II Ram Darbar, Chandigarh and kept her there for two days, where she was allegedly raped by Mukesh and his uncle Ravi Kumar (40). After that, the accused dropped the woman and her child at Chawla Chowk, Mohali on the midnight of July 7, 2019.

The accused were later arrested by the Police under sections 376(1), 376 (2) (N), 376 D, 341, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), registered at the Sector 31 police station, Chandigarh.

The accused Ravi Kumar was a security guard at Air Force quarters at Sector 31, Chandigarh, while Mukesh was an auto rickshaw driver and is married, with three children.

In the bail plea, the defence counsel, Advocate Danishwar Ali, argued that Mukesh did not know the complainant and that she was just like any other passenger. She sat in his auto along with her daughter and he dropped her near the jhuggies at Sector 82, Mohali, and that she had levelled false allegations of rape against him. To his utter surprise, the police came to his place and told him that the woman had given a complaint of rape against him.

It was also argued that it was very strange that a woman who is not known to a person, will go along with him for breakfast at his residence and will also have free ride, and thus the accused had been falsely implicated in the case.

The court thus, after hearing the plea, granted bail to the accused.

