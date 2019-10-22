Chandigarh: Atul Mishra emerges as fastest finisher in RAAM qualifier Shivalik Signature

Atul Mishra of Nagpur emerged as the fastest cyclist in the 18-49 years category in the second edition of the Shivalik Signature, one of India’s qualifier for Race Across America. Mishra completed the 615 km race in 25 hours and 45 minutes to emerge as the fastest rider in the event, which ended in Chandigarh on Sunday evening.

A total of 51 cyclists had started the race on Saturday and aimed to complete the 615 km event under a timing of 30 hours to qualify for Race Across America. A total of nine participants completed the race under the stipulated time to emerge as the qualifiers for Race Across America 2020 and 2021 edition to be held in USA. The 4,800 km-long event sees cyclists racing from East coast to West Coast in USA in under 12 days. The race, which stated from Chandigarh on October 19 saw the riders passing through Ropar, Hoshiarpur, Dasuya, Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Sirhind and back to Chandigarh on Sunday. The race happened in solo and team events with the team riders needed to complete the 615 km route in under 28 hours.

In the solo men 49 + category, Balraj Singh Chauhan of Hoshiarpur emerged as the fastest racer with a timing of 25 hours and 45 minutes. In the women solo 49+ category, Anjali Bhalinge of Pune completed the race in 30 hours and 13 minutes. Last year, a total of 49 cyclists had competed in the event.

Winners were given the prizes by Fred Boethling, CEO, Race Across America and Saran Preeti, race director. Boethling, who himself is a two-time Race Across America finisher, also officiated in the event.