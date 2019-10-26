Chandigarh: Assailant involved in property dealer’s murder held in another case

One of the assailants involved in the murder of a property dealer at Burali village was arrested for allegedly planning to rob a car. Shubham Prajapati was arrested, along with five others, in Khanna Wednesday. Khanna police later informed Chandigarh police about the arrest of Prajapati.

Sonu Shah, a property dealer, was gunned down by four assailants inside his office at Burail village Sector 45, on September 28. Two of his colleagues, Joginder Phelwan and Rommy, were injured during the firing.

A police officer said, “Shubham Prajapti, from Hisar district, is named in at least 18 cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, vehicle thefts. During questioning, he confessed to killing Sonu Shah on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur jail. He also revealed names of the three other assailants as Raju, Rajan and Kala. He was earlier lodged at a Rajasthan jail along with Lawrence Bishnoi. On Friday, UT police has filed an application for the production warrants for Shubham’s custody.”

Shubham and five others were arrested for allegedly planning to rob an Innova car at gunpoint at Khanna market. Police also seized some arms from their possession.

Sonu Shah was involved in eight criminal cases. Six of them were disposed off and two cases were pending against him.

The crime branch has been given the charge of investigation into Sonu’s murder. So far, police only managed to arrest the owner of a hotel, Dharminder Singh, for providing the logistics to help the assailants. Dharminder Singh had arranged rooms for the assailants at a hotel in Mohali.