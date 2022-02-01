Chandigarh asks all religious institutions to follow SOP on marriages

The UT Administration on Monday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for religious institutes solemnising marriages. It was specified that all the religious institutes (temple, gurdwara, mosque, church) in Chandigarh should adopt and follow the SOP for solemnising marriage of couples from the date of issue of the notice.

It was mentioned that before getting the marriage solemnised, it should be ensured that both the boy and the girl have attained the age of marriage as per the law and the marriage should be solemnised as per the personal laws of the boy and girl.

“Religious institutes shall not harass or exploit couples for solemnising their marriage…or force to take consent of the parents of the couples for solemnising their marriage. Also, they shall not charge hefty amount from the couples for solemnising their marriage. At least two witnesses (of age 18 yrs and above) in relation/ friends/known to the parties are required to attend the marriage solemnised by the religious institutes,” the orders said.

It was also mentioned that the religious institutes should obtain information of the couple and witnesses before marriage solemnisation. Like in case of the couple: name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, residential address, etc., should be obtained.

It was also stated that the date of birth proof and residence proof of the couple and of the witnesses should be recorded properly.

“A proper record/register of the marriages solemnised in the institute shall be maintained by the authorities of the religious institutes. A duly stamped and signed certificate from religious institution by the priest who solemnised the marriage will be issued with complete details of the couple such as name, father’s name, date of birth, residential address, nationality, religion, marital status at the time of marriage solemnisation (unmarried/ married/divorced/widow/widower), name of the witnesses, signatures of the couple and witnesses and photograph of the couple (duly attested by the priest),” it was mentioned.