Chandigarh: Only six clear physical endurance test for ASI recruitment

Only six, out of a total 26, candidates who appeared for the recruitment of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI)s cleared the physical endurance test held at Chandigarh police lines in Sector 26 on Monday, leading to murmurs among the police department about the need to look at the whole hiring process with a fresh perspective.

The recruitments for ASIs in Chandigarh Police are being held after a gap of almost 15 years.

On Monday, 26 out of 30 originally shortlisted candidates turned up for their physical endurance test at Sector 26. Of these, only two were women aspirants neither of whom managed to clear the test.

The endurance test was held under the supervision of SSP (traffic/security) Manisha Chaudhary, who is looking after the entire recruitment process.

A source said, “One woman candidate did not meet the height criterion. Another failed to clear the running test. She fell two feet short at the end of teh prescribed time”.

As per details, male candidates are required to run one mile (1609.34 metres) in 6 minutes. Women candidates, on the other hand, are required to run 500 meters in two minutes and thirty seconds to clear the endurance test.

At least 30 candidates, out of around 7,689 who had originally appeared, had cleared the written test for ASI recruitment that was conducted on December 18 last year. The number of women candidates, who cleared the written test, was very low.

The letters inviting selected candidates to take part in the physical endurance test were later issued to 30 candidates, of which only 26 turned up on Monday.

A police officer, requesting anonymity. said, “Six candidates cleared the physical endurance test on Monday. Four of them are from the general category and two are ex-servicemen. The selected six will now undergo a routine medical examination. If they were found to be fit during the medical examination, then they will be issued appointment/joining letters. I personally believe that there is a need to look at the whole recruitment process with a fresh perspective.”

A source in Chandigarh Police said, “Only 51 per cent of all applicants (7,689) turned up to sit for the written examination for the posts of 49 ASIs on December 18 last year. This was because the exams for a number of other services — including banking, railway, defense services — were also scheduled on the same day. Then the paper for ASi recruitment was so tough that only a handful managed to clear the exam.”