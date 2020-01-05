Follow Us:
Sunday, January 05, 2020

Chandigarh: ASI killed as his scooter hit by speeding vehicle

The injured policeman was rushed to GMCH-32 where doctors declared him brought dead. He had been serving the Chandigarh Police for the last 21 years.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: January 5, 2020 9:09:52 am
chandigarh police accident, chandigarh cop killed in accident, chandigarh sector 27 accident, chandigarh sector 28 accident, chandigarh city news Police said the incident happened around 9 pm. (Representational)

IN A hit-and-run incident, a 52-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Chandigarh Police riding his scooter was killed on the dividing road of Sector 27/28 on Friday night.

The victim was identified as Varinder Vashishth. He was attached with motor transport section of the Chandigarh Police as a driver in the Police Lines, Sector 26. Police said the incident happened around 9 pm. ASI Vashishth was returning home after completing his duty at the Police Lines-26. He had crossed the Sector 27/28 light point when a speeding unknown vehicle hit him from behind and escaped. The victim was wearing a turban. Passersby called the police control room.

The injured policeman was rushed to GMCH-32 where doctors declared him brought dead. He had been serving the Chandigarh Police for the last 21 years. He is survived by his wife and three children — two sons and one daughter. Sources said two of his children are in private jobs and one child is pursuing education.

A police officer said, “It is a hit-and-run incident. The accused driver escaped along with the vehicle. The CCTV cameras installed at all the light point junctions from Madhya Marg to Daskhin Marg are being scrutinised. A few passersby informed us that the two-wheeler rider policeman was hit by a car. They failed to notice its colour and registration number.” The body was handed over to kin after a postmortem examination. It was cremated at the Cremation Ground, Sector 25.

A case was registered at the Sector 26 police station. It is the second fatal road casualty in Chandigarh this year.

