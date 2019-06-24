Chandigarh: As summer hits peak, sweetened water to the rescue

By FARIHA FATIMA

“WE SEND two-three water tankers of 4,000 litres each daily to Gurdwaras for chabeel. Our sale has increased by 30 percent as compared to the other months,” said Kamal Kumar, a water tanker supplier while talking about the increase in number of Chabeel stalls in the city. As the mercury rises not a day goes by without a chabeel offering (sweetened water) to one and all.

There are almost 16-20 chabeel stalls, big and small, in the Tricity every day, which has led to a big spike in the demand for water tankers in the city.

When asked about the source of water and its quality, Mohit Kumar, a supplier from Mohali, said, “Most of the water tanker owners have their own private borewells on the outskirts of Chandigarh such as Zirakpur, Dhakoli and Baltana from where we fill our tankers.” Groundwater, he added, usually contains no or low levels of harmful pathogens. ‘’We check it for possible contamination and chlorinate the water to make it potable.”

Some of the leading gurdwaras of the tricity, however, have their own private borewells installed in the compound itself. “We have our personal borewell for water and around 30,000-40,000 litres is being utilised daily since June 8 for chabeel and langar. Apart from that, three to four quintals of sugar, five to six tonnes of milk and 20 boxes of Roohafza are used to make the drink for 35,000-40,000 people every day. The number touches 50,000 on weekends,” said a member of Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee at Gurdwara Sahib Singh Shaheedan, Sohana.

The cost for this liquid feast goes up to Rs 1 lakh every day. “The Gurdwara Committee pitches in with 50 percent and the devotees pool in the rest,’’ he added. The small-scale chabeels organised by individuals in localities or on roadsides don’t involve such big numbers. Harpreet Kaur, a resident of Sector 44, who recently put up a stall in her area, said, “We used one tanker of 150 litres which cost us Rs 2,000 and approximately 50 kilos of sugar, 20 bottles of Roohafza and 25-30 litres of milk. We were able to feed around 200 people and it cost us Rs 10,000.”

The Municipal Corporation steps in to provide water tankers for chabeel stalls when people fall short of funds. “We provide water tankers whenever requested to help people in this noble service,” said Heera Negi, a councillor.

The Sikh Press Association declared June 8 as ‘Chabeel Day’ for the year 2019.