Chandigarh: As students gear up for another CAA protest, faculty members, authorities stay mum

While the students from many political organizations at Panjab University are planning to hold a demonstration against the new citizenship law, which will begin at the Students Centre at PU and end at Sector 17 Plaza on Thursday, none of the members of PU faculty, administration or teachers’ organizations has spoken up regarding the issue.

“There is a pervading atmosphere of fear amongst the faculty here. It is hard to pin it down but it exists, so no one will speak in solidarity with the protesting students, or dare to join them in person,” says a PU faculty member who wishes to remain anonymous.

When contacted regarding the lack of statement from the PU administration and faculty, Registrar Karamjit Singh said, “Why would the University give out a statement on the issue?”

“Truly all invested parties, stakeholders and thinking beings should be involved in the issue, should give their opinion and participate in protests,” says Professor Lallan Singh Baghel from the PU Department of Philosophy. Baghel, who according to students is one of the few faculty members who participates in political dialogue and protests, says he too is yet to actively participate in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act discussion as he is involved with some administrative work with his department.

Most professors say they are co-incidentally too pre-occupied to comment on the CAA and student solidarity protests. “I have been pre-occupied and there has been no talk in the executive committee of PUTA regarding delivering a statement on the issue. I will let you know if there is an update,” says Professor Rajesh Gill, President of PU Teachers’ Association (PUTA). Members of PUTA are currently protesting the non-implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission by boycotting examinations, due to which many exams have been postponed.

Professor Akshaya Kumar, former president of PUTA, says that the teachers’ hands “are tied by bureaucratic interference”. “Even when I was in PUTA, I tried to give out a statement during the Kanhaiya Kumar protests at JNU, but the executive denied to back me so nothing could be done,” says Kumar.

“I could give a statement in my personal capacity but what will individual voices do, it will only be an echo in the forest,” adds Kumar.

“We all know which faculty member has what affiliations, we know the V-C is tied to RSS, all of this is so clear, yet no one wishes to speak when it comes to students’ welfare,” says an erstwhile member of the PU Campus Student Council.

“There used to be a time when some teachers used to speak up and participate in protests, but now there are a rare few. We always invite them to our protests of course, but they don’t seem to want to attend,” says Harman Singh, member of PU’s Students For Society (SFS) party.

“Lets see if they will participate in the protest on Thursday, though the chances are bleak,” Singh adds.

