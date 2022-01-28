Chandigarh: As many as 116 small scale industries seek withdrawal of cases

Nearly 116 Small Scale Industries (SSI) being prosecuted for violating the various environmental rules since 2017 are now seeking the withdrawal of the cases. Only one of the 116 SSIs has been found guilty of the violation so far. Owners of these industries are expecting Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), the prosecution agency, to withdraw these cases.

Most of these industries are situated in phase-1, phase-2 Industrial Area, Mani Majra, Hallomajra, Burail, Makhanmajra, Kishangarh and under the industrial sheds of CITCO in Chandigarh. They are being prosecuted under various provisions of the Water Act (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Sources said, “The reason behind seeking the withdrawal of cases is a decision of CPCC, taken in 2020, to discontinue electricity, water connection and closure of the units. The units do not want the prosecution process to be followed in the future.”

Small scale industrialists recently discussed the matter with the cabinet minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale.

BS Saini, Convener Joint Action Committee, Industrial Area, said, “The sole reason behind the prosecution is a communication gap between ‘consent to operate’ and ‘consent to establish’. About 116 industrial units had applied directly for the former without applying for the latter. Moreover, CPCC had not conducted any raid, the industries automatically landed in their net. And now CPCC has changed the rules of prosecution. The committee now has powers to close down units and disconnect water and electricity supply.”

Debendra Dalai, Member Secretary (CPCC), said, “Indeed, the prosecution process against hundreds of industries have been on for the last couple of years. But it is not in our hands to withdraw the cases. The owners were at fault according to the previous rules. They can plead guilty, and pay the fine. The committee has the power to close the unit and disconnect the electricity/water supply to it.”

Most of these small scale industries deal in plastic furniture, paint of iron almirahs, etc.