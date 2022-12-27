Chandigarh as cold as Dharamshala, colder than Solan

As cold wave tightened its grip on the region, Chandigarh was as cold as Dharamshala and colder than Solan and Dehradun on Tuesday morning.

The City Beautiful recorded a temperature of 12 degree Celsius around 9 am this morning, which was the same as in Dharamshala. Solan was one degree warmer at 13 degrees while Dehradun was a peasant at 16 degrees.

Also Read | Temperatures drop in North India; severe cold wave to hit Rajasthan

In the tricity, Kharar was the coldest with its temperature hovering at 11 degrees around 11 am.

In the tricity, Panchkula was warmer than Chandigarh by one degree Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department

(IMD) has warned of severe cold waves in some parts of north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab until Thursday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi are likely to continue between 5-8 degree celsius and 16-20 degree Celsius respectively until January 1. The weather department also predicts the dense fog to persist over the next few days.

A ‘severe’ cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from usual is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD declares a cold wave in the plains if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also announced when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal.

Advertisement

The weather department also predicted very dense fog to continue over some parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Rajasthan over the next 24 hours due to prevailing light wind conditions and high moisture in lower tropospheric levels. The forecast, released Tuesday mornin added that its intencitv