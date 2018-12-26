Chandigarh: As city celebrates Christmas, all roads lead to traffic chaos

Despite heavy presence of traffic police personnel and a strategy to provide hassle-free roads to commuters, the cops were taken aback by unexpected chaos in Sector 19, around Elante Mall at Phase-1 in Industrial Area and Purv Marg between Sector 29 roundabout and Transport Light Point 26 as the city celebrated Christmas on Tuesday.

All the roads leading to Elante Mall, including Colony number-4 light point, Cable Factory road, Verka Milk Plant road and Centra Mall road, witnessed traffic jams and long queues of vehicles.

As many as 90 traffic police personnel under the supervision of one DSP and two inspectors were deployed around Elante Mall, while 16 were deployed near the church in Sector 19.

A police officer said, “More than one lakh people visited Elante Mall till 9 pm today (Tuesday). The traffic rush was unexpected. Earlier, we had decided to block the entry of vehicles from the side of Centra Mall to Elante Mall, but we changed the strategy. People coming from the side of Zirakpur were already advised to come from the side of Hallomajra light point, instead of Sector 29 roundabout. In view of heavy rush, we did not regulate the traffic through traffic light system, but preferred to control it manually. As many as 90 police personnel were deployed at Phase-1, Industrial Area. There was no traffic chaos around the churches in Sector 18, Sector 24 and Sector 44, but heavy footfall in Sector 19 church.”

Traffic SSP Shashank Anand visited Elante Mall for checking the arrangements twice and SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale visited the place once in the evening.

Sources said convoy of DGP Sanjay Beniwal was also stuck in the traffic jam near Sector 29 roundabout in the evening.

The decision of banning the entry of cab drivers and auto rickshaws for picking and dropping the passengers near the mall also created chaos near Verka Milk Plant slip road.

Christmas, however, was peaceful throughout Chandigarh. Adequate security arrangements were made around four churches located in sectors 18, 19, 24 and 44.