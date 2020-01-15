Chandigarh: Arun Sood front-runner for city BJP’s president post

A councillor at present, Arun Sood was known for taking bold decisions during his tenure as a Mayor, including the closing down of parking lots in Sector 17 for the Smart City work. (File) A councillor at present, Arun Sood was known for taking bold decisions during his tenure as a Mayor, including the closing down of parking lots in Sector 17 for the Smart City work. (File)

With just two days left for the name of the new city BJP Chief to be announced, BJP Councillor Arun Sood is emerging as the front-runner for the post.

Four people were said to be in the race for the party chief, including former councillor Satinder Singh, leaders Chander Shekhar and Raghuvir Arora, besides Sood. However, Sood who was the Mayor in 2016 is likely to make it to the Presidentship, as per sources in the party.

Sood joined the RSS in 1987 and since then, he has been an active party member. A councillor at present, Sood was known for taking bold decisions during his tenure as a Mayor, including the closing down of parking lots in Sector 17 for the Smart City work. However, Sood’s decision was met with opposition and the protest by the traders, following which he had to put his decision on hold.

The party chief’s elections will be held on January 17 and the nominations will be accepted on January 16. According to the procedure, the party will unanimously decide one name and the selected person will be the only one to file the nomination. However, if any one disagrees with the party, he can file nominations as the rebel candidate.

Sood is said to be from the present BJP Chief Sanjay Tandon’s camp and according to sources, his recommendation is being disapproved by those from the camp of BJP leader Satya Pal Jain.

Sanjay Tandon’s tenure as President will come to an end this month. Tandon has remained the party’s city chief since January 18, 2010, the longest serving president of Chandigarh BJP.

He served his first term from January 18, 2010 to January 15, 2013, which was followed by his second term till 2016. Tandon’s term was extended for the third time in Chandigarh, owing to the Municipal Corporation elections in 2016 and then the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. On being asked about his future plans, Tandon said, “Whatever the party decides for me, is my plan.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App