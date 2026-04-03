From Yale to pop singer: Chandigarh artist Ipsitaa challenges inequality through song

Ipsitaa holds a Yale degree in Economics and Psychology and an MSc in Behavioural Science from the London School of Economics. (Photo special arrangement)

Chandigarh-born singer-songwriter Ipsitaa has made a powerful statement with her feminist pop anthem Burn It Down. Released around International Women’s Day, the track has already drawn more than 2.6 million views in just three weeks, resonating with audiences for its bold mix of music, dance, and protest.

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Ipsitaa describes the project as a tribute to “the quiet survivors: the women who carry entire worlds on their backs without a headline to their name.”

The lyrics speak of cages, walls, and expectations imposed on women, culminating in the defiant hook, “Now watch me burn it down,” a declaration of resistance and reclamation.