From Yale to pop singer: Chandigarh artist Ipsitaa challenges inequality through song

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chandigarh-born singer-songwriter Ipsitaa has made a powerful statement with her feminist pop anthem Burn It Down. Released around International Women’s Day, the track has already drawn more than 2.6 million views in just three weeks, resonating with audiences for its bold mix of music, dance, and protest.
Ipsitaa describes the project as a tribute to “the quiet survivors: the women who carry entire worlds on their backs without a headline to their name.”
The lyrics speak of cages, walls, and expectations imposed on women, culminating in the defiant hook, “Now watch me burn it down,” a declaration of resistance and reclamation.
The music video unfolds as a story of revolt: a young girl reaching for safety, a woman led toward execution, and a collective uprising that transforms dance into protest. Through these images, womanhood is portrayed not as fragility but as endurance, memory, labour, and fire.
In the song, Ipsitaa, who holds a Yale degree in Economics and Psychology and an MSc in Behavioural Science from the London School of Economics, highlights the project’s deeper concern with how patriarchal systems shape behaviour and normalise inequality.
The video closes with stark global statistics on violence against women, girls’ education, and unpaid care work, grounding its symbolism in lived reality.
Before turning to music and acting full‑time, she worked as a behavioural scientist with Common Thread, a global social and behaviour change (SBC) organisation, contributing to projects in partnership with Unicef and the Gates Foundation.
She also worked with the World Bank, where she led efforts to apply behavioural science to edutainment, using storytelling and entertainment as tools for public engagement and behaviour change.
Musically, Burn It Down blends pop energy with cinematic storytelling, positioning Ipsitaa not just as a performer but as an artist using her voice to challenge norms and spark change. It is both a protest song and an anthem of reclamation, showing how art can confront systems of inequality and inspire collective resistance.
Ipsitaa’s earlier release, Honey & Thunder, released in 2025, was an extended play exploring themes of love, longing, and personal relationships.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram