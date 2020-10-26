Chandigarh: Art historian, academic, author Karuna Goswamy passes away

Karuna Goswamy was admitted to PGI after testing Covid-19 positive.

Karuna Goswamy, an art historian, critic and author, wife of BN Goswamy, a leading art historian and scholar, passed away at PGI Sunday morning.

Karuna, who had retired as a Professor at the department of History, PU, would have turned 80 next month.

She was admitted to PGI after testing Covid-19 positive. She had eventually developed respiratory complications and was on ventilator for almost six weeks.

A keen appreciator of art and music, Karuna was a fellow at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study in Shimla and has to her credit more than 25 books based on extensive research, such as Costumes in Performance Art, The Dussehra of Kullu: History, and Analysis of a Cultural Phenomenon, Sacred Trees and Indian Life, Kashmiri Paintings, and Wall Paintings from Sujanpur-Tira. She had also published a number of research papers and is the author of two valuable studies, ‘Viashnavism in the Punjab Hills and Pahari Paintings’ and ‘The Glory of the Great Goddess: An Illustrated Manuscript from Kashmir in the Alice Boner Collection’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.