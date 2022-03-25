Chandigarh: This week, indulge in artworks by artists across country

The 105arts, the young, vibrant art gallery of Chandigarh, is back with its second art exhibition, ‘Lagaav,’ a showcase of artworks by prolific artists from across the country, displaying their works for the first time in Chandigarh.

The participants include artists like Nagesh Goud, Dr Laxman Aelay, Asit Patnaik, Sachin Jaltare, Anand Panchal, Jagannath Paul, Santhana Krishnan, Bhaskar Rao, Gopal Namjoshi, Sachin Sagare, Nagesh Godhke and Monica Ghule. These artists have captured the complexity of human relationships in all its multifaceted glory; where a sense of mystery, powerful emotions and passions come together to create a harmonious union.

‘Lagaav’ is themed around our everlasting attachments, bonds and connections.

WHERE: 105, Sector 11, Chandigarh

WHEN: March 26 to April 1, 11 am onwards