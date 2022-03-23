Chandigarh: Armyman booked for abetment of suicide

THE UT police booked an Indian Army personnel for abetment of suicide in connection with the death of his wife who had died by suicide at her house in June, 2021, on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Jaipal Singh Negi (40).

Police said that Jyoti Negi (32) died at her maternal house on June 22, 2021. The FIR against Jaipal was registered on the complaint of Surinder Singh, father of Jyoti Negi. Sources said that when Jyoti had died, Jaipal was qurantined for two weeks at Command Hospital in Chandimandir. He was posted at Chandimandir.

“Jyoti Negi did not leave a suicide note. Her father filed a complaint against her husband. The father alleged that Jaipal was harassing his daughter unnecessarily. He was threatening his daughter for divorce. Jyoti’s father attached screenshots of some of chats between Jyoti and her husband. The screenshots suggest that Jaipal was asking his wife for divorce. During the course of the initial probe, we have recorded the statement of Jaipal. He claimed that he had joked with his wife for divorce. The probe was conducted by DSP Gurmukh Singh. An FIR was registered after obtaining legal opinion. We will again call Jaipal Singh Negi,” a senior police officer said.

Sources said Jyoti left behind her seven-year-old son. She had been staying at her maternal house in Old Indira Colony, Mani Majra. Her husband’s house is in New Indira Colony (NIC) in Mani Majra.