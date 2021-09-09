scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Chandigarh: Army Chief in Chandimandir for two-day visit

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
September 9, 2021 8:09:50 pm
Army chief, mm naravane, Chandigarh, indian army, chandimandir, chandigarh news, indian express news, indian express, current affairsChief of Army Staff General MM Naravane. (File)

The Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane, on Thursday arrived in Chandigarh’s Chandimandir for a two-day visit.

The Army Chief is expected to discuss operational issues with the staff at the headquarters Western Command and will also receive a briefing on the present state of affairs on the borders with Pakistan.

Sources said that the Army Chief will also be hosting a lunch for the veteran officers of the Sikh Light Infantry, his regiment, at Khetarpal Officers Institute on Friday afternoon.

