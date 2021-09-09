Chandigarh: Army Chief in Chandimandir for two-day visit

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
The Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane, on Thursday arrived in Chandigarh’s Chandimandir for a two-day visit.
The Army Chief is expected to discuss operational issues with the staff at the headquarters Western Command and will also receive a briefing on the present state of affairs on the borders with Pakistan.
Sources said that the Army Chief will also be hosting a lunch for the veteran officers of the Sikh Light Infantry, his regiment, at Khetarpal Officers Institute on Friday afternoon.
