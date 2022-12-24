7 from architecture college face action over ‘ragging’ video

THE ANTI-RAGGING Committee of Chandigarh College of Architecture has identified and will suspend seven students enrolled in the Bachelor of Architecture course who were seen kicking a junior of the same course in a video clip of the incident that surfaced online on Friday and went viral.

The incident, which allegedly took place on Thursday evening, was captured on a nearly two-minute-long video and uploaded online on Friday. The principal of the college said that they were in the process of identifying who uploaded the video online as well.

In the video, a first year Bachelor of Architecture student was seen being picked up and flung in the air by some of his seniors. The senior students then proceed to take turns to kick him, even as a crowd of at least 25 people, including women students, stand and watch.

The senior students are heard on camera uttering the words “Abhi aur bhi first year wale hai yahan par (there are more first year students here).”

“We have identified the seven students. Suspension orders will soon be issued against them. Monetary fines will also be slapped against them. Though the first year student has claimed before the police that he along with his friends was celebrating his birthday, we are yet to record his exact statement. Prima facie, we find the particular incident not acceptable. All the seven students identified are from senior classes — between second and fourth years. Multiple CCTV cameras installed in the college also captured the entire incident. We have summoned the parents of all the seven students also. These students will not be allowed to take the exams next week. We are yet to determine if more students involved in the case and a probe in the matter is on currently,” Dr Sangeeta Bagga, principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture told The Indian Express on Friday.

The college administration has also looped in the UT administration about the action being taken over the incident.

A separate probe has has also been launched by Chandigarh Police in the incident.

A team from Sector 11 police station reached the Sector 12 on Friday and spoke to the office bearers of the institute’s Anti-Ragging Committee. A police officer said, “We have spoken to the first year student as well. He claimed that he was celebrating his birthday. We are waiting for a final report of the Anti-Ragging Committee of the college before deciding on our next course of action.”