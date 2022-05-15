Chandigarh’s architectural heritage: French envoy assures support for restoration and conservation

The French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, called on the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday during his visit to Chandigarh. The Ambassador assured their support in restoration and conservation of Chandigarh’s architectural heritage. The meeting was held at Punjab Raj Bhavan.

Purohit said that Chandigarh looks forward to French expertise in the areas of identification, restoration and legal protection of heritage furniture as well as in the preservation of architectural heritage.

He appreciated French support in water supply project. To cater to the gap of demand and supply in water, a 24X7 water supply project is to be initiated soon with the financial assistance from the French Development Agency.

The French envoy assured all support and informed that French experts will look into the restoration and conservation works in Capitol Complex and other exposed reinforced concrete buildings. He suggested partnerships with higher educational institutions for greater opportunities for students of India in France. “As of now nearly 10,000 students from India are studying in France and we hope that the number will double by the next year,” he said.

Purohit also said that Chandigarh’s French connection can never be forgotten because from the conceptualisation of the City to its planning and execution, the contribution of the French has been immense.

Purohit also said that French architect Le Corbusier designed City Beautiful and the French consultants are now rendering expertise in transforming it into the a smart city.

Chandigarh Adviser to the Administrator, Dharam Pal, also met the French delegation led by Emmanuel Lebrun, Director, French Institute in India, French Diplomat, Counsellor for Education, Science and Culture in India with Ophélie Belin, Director Alliance Francaise, Chandigarh.

Emmanuel Lenain, while interacting with the Administrator, said that the two countries have shared good working relations, and added that finding new solutions in area of mutual interest would further help in strengthen relations.

Tie ups for knowledge sharing in the field of architecture, ideas for traffic management on the pattern of Paris were among the other things touched upon.

The French delegation gave their input on restoration of the Corbusier heritage in the city. Lebrun assured that experts from France will extend their support in restoring and conserving the heritage sites including Capitol Complex and other sites that hold heritage importance in the city. Beyond this, the Chandigarh Administration also expressed their concern of legal protection of heritage furniture of the city.

The meeting also brought up the discussion of starting student exchange programmes with the Chandigarh Architecture College and other technical colleges of the city.

The partnerships will give opportunities to the students of India in France and those who explore opportunities abroad.

Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary, Alice Gauny, National Coordinator for Alliance Française, Diane Josse, Cultural Attachée, ML Sarin, Senior Advocate and President of the Alliance Francaise were also present during the meeting.