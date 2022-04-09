Chandigarh: App-cab, auto drivers call for 24-hr strike on April 12

Cab Auto Sanyukt Morcha (CASM) on Saturday declared that it will hold a 24-hour strike in the Tricity on April 12 to protest against the rise in fuel prices. The union, however, added that autos will be available outside all hospitals during the strike so as not to inconvenience patients and their family members.

The CASM claimed that the income of nearly 40,000 drivers in the Tricity has been adversely affected by the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and the CNG. The union members alleged that neither the administration nor app-cab aggregators was serious in addressing their problems.

Morcha officials said that app-cab and auto drivers will carry out peaceful demonstrations on the day of the strike and lodge complaints with the STA. The union members said their foremost demand was the implementation of the increased ride rates as per the government notification. Besides, they said app-cab drivers should be informed about the rate and the destination prior to the start of a ride, among others.

“Pick-up and drop spots should be on the lines of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking bus stops,” Morcha president Anil Kumar said.