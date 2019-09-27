Chandigarh: Anxious firm owners meet CREST officials

A few days prior before the release of Expression of Interest (EoI) by the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) for Phase-2 of installation of solar plants on rooftops, owners of several solar plant manufacturers/system integrators met the CREST officers Thursday urging them to not make the conditions harsh.

Owners of several firms had come together under the umbrella body, Solar Energy Development Association (SEDA). CREST headed by IFS Debendra Dalai has decided to invite the EoI from all the interested firms on October 1. The conditions are being set up according to the guidelines of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

CEO, CREST, IFS Debendra Dalai, said, “We will upload the EoI along with conditions on the website on October 1. Some owners of solar plant installation firms came to our office. We assured them that all the conditions will be according to the guidelines of MNRE. The condition that a customer will receive 40 percent subsidy on the installation of the solar plant on the rooftop directly from the manufacturer and CREST will reimburse the subsidy to the manufacturer is of MNRE. Apart from it, there is no major changes.”

At present, there are 57 firms, in the panel of CREST and authorise for the installation the solar plants on the rooftops in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, for achieving the earlier established target, the tenure of these 57 firms was extended for one month.

Umesh Garg, president of SEDA, said, “Our motive behind meeting CREST officers to urge them to protect the interest of small scale industry and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises. We have apprehensions that the upcoming EoI might be for benefiting the big players in the Solar Energy sector like in Haryana.”

Meanwhile, CREST has written Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for releasing the grant of Rs 6 crore to it for reimbursing the subsidy to thousands of city residents, who installed solar plants on their rooftops but were yet to receive the subsidy. Dalai, said, “We were short of funds. We have requested MHA to release the grant of Rs 6 crore so we can pay the subsidy. But from next session, residents will get the 40 percent subsidy from the firms, which will install the solar panels.”