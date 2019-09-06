Chandigarh: Anti-encroachment drive conducted by Enforcement wing

The enforcement wing of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, Thursday, conducted anti-encroachment drives in Mani Majra and Industrial Area Phase I, Chandigarh. The team removed encroachments and issued 76 challans to the violators. In addition to that, the

sanitation wing of MCC carried out an anti-plastic drive in Patel market, Sector 15 and seized 10 kg plastic bags from a car, and

issued a challan to the violator with a fine of Rs 5000. The bags were stored by a whole seller for distribution among

shopkeepers.