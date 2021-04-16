scorecardresearch
Friday, April 16, 2021
Chandigarh announces weekend curfew from 10 pm tonight till Monday 5 am

April 16, 2021 5:42:37 pm
ChandigarhThe decision was taken in the Covid-19 review meeting held in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/File)

Amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, Chandigarh has become the latest city to impose a weekend curfew to check the spread of the virus. The weekend curfew will be imposed in the Union Territory starting today at 10 pm till Monday 5 am.

Only essential services will be allowed to function during the period, UT administration advisor Manoj Parida said.

The decision was taken in the Covid-19 review meeting held in Chandigarh on Friday.

Meanwhile, the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other entrance exams will be conducted and students can travel for the same after showing their admit cards, Parida said, adding that the vaccination programme will continue during the curfew.

Three deaths, 412 new infections reported in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has already imposed a night curfew in the city between 10 pm and 5 am, wherein, all non-essential travel is prohibited during the period.

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore, while announcing the same, had also directed that the Rock Garden be closed until further orders and the Sukhna lake area to remain closed on all weekends until the situation improves. Further, gathering limit for political, social and religious events was set as 200 for outdoors and 100 for indoors.

Chandigarh reported 412 new cases detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests on Thursday, bringing the tally of cases to 32,397. There are 3,371 active cases here at present. Meanwhile, three Covid-related deaths were also reported during the day, increasing the toll to 407.

