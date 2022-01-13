Chandigarh anganwadi centres closed

Chandigarh administration has called in for closure of all Anganwadi centres. (Representational)

The administration on Wednesday ordered the closure of all Anganwadi centres. All workers/helpers shall carry out field activities as usual.

